Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen Sells 11,045 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 711,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,379. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cricut

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cricut by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.