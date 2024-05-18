Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen Sells 11,045 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cricut Stock Performance
CRCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 711,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,379. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cricut Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cricut
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cricut by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.