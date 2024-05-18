CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 2.7%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.34 and last traded at $55.43. Approximately 309,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,748,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,135 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,827,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

