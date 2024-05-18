Critical Analysis: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corpay and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion 5.23 $981.89 million $13.44 20.80 Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.46 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corpay has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72% Future FinTech Group -96.52% -60.60% -44.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corpay and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 1 1 5 0 2.57 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $341.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Corpay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corpay is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Corpay beats Future FinTech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

