Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 97.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 223,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

