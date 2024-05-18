Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.57

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 51409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.