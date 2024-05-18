CSG Systems International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

