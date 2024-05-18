CSG Systems International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CSGS opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSG Systems International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.