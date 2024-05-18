Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) Head to Head Analysis

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Curaleaf has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, suggesting that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and TBG Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 2.73 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -14.54 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

This table compares Curaleaf and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Curaleaf and TBG Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 3 0 2.40 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 239.51%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curaleaf beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

