Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

