Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DARE. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

