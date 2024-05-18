Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 2,675 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $43,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 421,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,325. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

