Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.78.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $397.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

