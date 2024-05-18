Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 42,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNN

Denison Mines Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.24 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.