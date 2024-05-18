Desjardins Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$106.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBH. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Price Performance

PBH stock opened at C$91.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.93. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.14%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

