Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Short Interest Update

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,360,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 65,010,000 shares. Currently, 29.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 871,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

