DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.36. 2,329,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

