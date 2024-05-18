Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $28.60. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 12,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

