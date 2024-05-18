Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,971 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,531,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digimarc

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.