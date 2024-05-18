Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $779.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $4,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

