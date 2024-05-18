DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DNOW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,001,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 639,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DNOW by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DNOW by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DNOW by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 911,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW opened at $13.62 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. DNOW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on DNOW

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.