Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %

DBM stock opened at C$7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$633.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

