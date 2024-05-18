Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Dover by 160.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,068,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $184.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $186.50.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.