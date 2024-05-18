Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Insider Craig Overpeck Sells 1,500 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doximity Stock Up 18.1 %

Doximity stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,982,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,723. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

