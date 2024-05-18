Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of DOCS stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $28.03. 9,982,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,723. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Doximity by 177.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

