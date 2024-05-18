Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DRQ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth $2,405,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,982 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

