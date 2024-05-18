Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276,658 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $97,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.