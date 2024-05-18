Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 4,785 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $56,967,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $49,791,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 650,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.