DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,662. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

