DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

