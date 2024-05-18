Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DT opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after buying an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.