Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after buying an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

