Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

