Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

