Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $29.38

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $27.23. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 410,282 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $3,851,926.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,815,965 shares in the company, valued at $154,858,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,672,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $3,851,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,815,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,858,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock worth $36,442,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $140,666,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,091,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

