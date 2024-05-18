Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of DEA stock remained flat at $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 908,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

