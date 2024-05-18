Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$42.01 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Further Reading

