Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,489,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,106,000 after acquiring an additional 613,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,625. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

