Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $3.31 on Friday. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elutia ( NASDAQ:ELUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Elutia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elutia

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.