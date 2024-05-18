Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.75

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 467361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a current ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of C$166.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

