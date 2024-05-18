Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 36,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 10,734,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,520,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

