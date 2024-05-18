Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 335,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

