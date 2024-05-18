Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $113.03. 2,397,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,290. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

