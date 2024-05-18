EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $86.60 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $917.42 million and approximately $86.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001246 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,274,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,268,298 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

