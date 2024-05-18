Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Equillium Stock Performance
Shares of EQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
