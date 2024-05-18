Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

About Equillium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.