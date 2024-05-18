Equity Investment Corp Buys 11,785 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $78,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.20. The stock had a trading volume of 179,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

