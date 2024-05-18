Equity Investment Corp Buys 122,265 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $41,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

