Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,243,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,103 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for approximately 3.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $120,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 1,882,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,259. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

