Equity Investment Corp Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $91,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,549,000 after buying an additional 102,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after buying an additional 328,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $242.82. 1,848,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $243.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

