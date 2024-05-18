Equity Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,949 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up about 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.06% of TotalEnergies worth $101,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 944,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,396. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

