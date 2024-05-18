Equity Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,167. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

