Equity Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 56.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 649,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.3% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 550,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308,559 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 975,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

