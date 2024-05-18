Equity Investment Corp Sells 35,218 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,218 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $60,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

